Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $7,556,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 107,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96,822 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.50 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,816.60. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,572 shares of company stock worth $472,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

