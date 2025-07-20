Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,564 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,209,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,185 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $17,740,945.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,992,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,976,357.16. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,201,832 shares of company stock valued at $61,414,013. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

