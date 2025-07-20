Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

