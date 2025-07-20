Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Get alerts:

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, NOVONIX, and Tetra Technologies are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture or deploy advanced battery systems and related materials—such as lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries, battery management software and recycling processes. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for energy storage solutions in electric vehicles, grid stabilization and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,123,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,370. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -2.23.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,055,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,940. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $106,800,000.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72,874.51.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,957. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.71.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NVX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TTI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 689,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tetra Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37.

