Promising Defense Stocks To Consider – July 17th

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, BigBear.ai, Citigroup, and Boeing are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the research, development, production and maintenance of military equipment, weapons systems and related technologies for national armed forces. These equities tend to be influenced by government defense budgets, geopolitical tensions and long-term contracts, making them a way for investors to gain exposure to the aerospace and defense sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.17. 9,723,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,300. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded up $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,186,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,636,869. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,297,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,550,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 10,354,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.07. 2,421,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,390. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.99.

