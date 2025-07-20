Raymond James Financial Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $57.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.61 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $410,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

