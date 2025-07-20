Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, CocaCola, McDonald’s, SoundHound AI, and Booking are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares issued by companies that own, operate or franchise eating establishments—ranging from quick-service chains to full-service restaurants. By buying these stocks, investors gain partial ownership in the underlying restaurant business and share in its profits (or losses). Their performance often reflects consumer spending trends, menu innovations and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,814,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,107,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $474.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,162. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 9,404,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,136,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $97.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 8,539,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364,831. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

MCD traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,562. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $246.12 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.68. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,713,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,074,725. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $17.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,701.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,572. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,489.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,016.25. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

