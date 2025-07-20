Reviewing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 2 9 2 1 2.14 Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $15.62, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $4.37 billion 0.31 $39.47 million $0.16 86.06 Bolt Projects $1.53 million 4.10 -$65.39 million N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 0.39% 6.21% 2.37% Bolt Projects N/A N/A -50.71%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Bolt Projects on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Bolt Projects

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.