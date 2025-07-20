Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 24491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAABY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Saab Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Saab Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

