Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 24491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
SAABY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.81%.
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
