Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.44. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,399 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.23%.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Articles

