Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of SRPT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

