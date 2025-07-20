SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 5,641 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.05.

SBI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. SBI had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.23%.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

