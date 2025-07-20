Scotiabank Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $30.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEP. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:BEP opened at $27.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 393,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

