Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Get Semtech alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Semtech has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $415,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Semtech by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.