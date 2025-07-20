Signaturefd LLC Purchases 139 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of WST opened at $210.91 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $352.33. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

