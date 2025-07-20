Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 572.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $20.62 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

