Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,856. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,865.60. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.