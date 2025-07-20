Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark raised Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.85 target price (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Silver Standard Resources has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Standard Resources

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.