Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.56 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.