SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPEM opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

