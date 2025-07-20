S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STBA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STBA

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.