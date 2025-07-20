Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.72. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 332,378 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLI. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

