Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after acquiring an additional 679,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 575,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.