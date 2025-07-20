Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 103.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $665,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 29.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,849.28. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock valued at $489,120. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 2.1%

EXPO opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.90. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Exponent’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

