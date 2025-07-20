Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC set a $75.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

