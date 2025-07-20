Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,447,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $67,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE NFG opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 207.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

