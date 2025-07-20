Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.94.

NYSE:ESS opened at $287.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.71. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

