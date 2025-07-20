Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clorox were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

