Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $400,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $113.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.