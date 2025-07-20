Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,068 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.