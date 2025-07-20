Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,089 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Biogen were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

