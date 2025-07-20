Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,674 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 120,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,594.31. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,207 shares of company stock worth $25,252,926 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $190.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

