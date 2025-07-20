Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. Vodafone Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

