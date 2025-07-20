Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in US Foods were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 487.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.42.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $83.13 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

