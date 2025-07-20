Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $250.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $255.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

