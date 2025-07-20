Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $192.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

