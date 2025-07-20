Stifel Nicolaus Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $230.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Get SiTime alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 3.0%

SITM stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 2.20. SiTime has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,200. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $400,907.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,628,107.44. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,258. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.