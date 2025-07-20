Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 201.89, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 670.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,433.35. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

