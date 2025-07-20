Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Stock Price

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Get eToro Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised eToro Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

View Our Latest Report on ETOR

eToro Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of eToro Group stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. eToro Group has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of eToro Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eToro Group stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

About eToro Group

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.