Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.62, but opened at $42.73. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 607 shares.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $10.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,489.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.