Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

