T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

