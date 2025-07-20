Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Tanger has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

