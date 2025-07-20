Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.40, but opened at $43.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 134,010 shares.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

