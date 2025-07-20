Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MYR Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYR Group stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $194.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

