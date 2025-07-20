Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 4,515 CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CONMED Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:CNMD opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. CONMED Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. CONMED had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

