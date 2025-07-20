Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CRI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $71.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

