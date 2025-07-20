Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $412.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

