Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $224,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

