Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $276,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,806,490. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,340. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 0.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.43.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

